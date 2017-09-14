TshisaLIVE

WATCH: DJ Arch Jnr makes the Guinness World Records

14 September 2017 - 11:51 By Chrizelda Kekana
DJ Arch Jnr is now the world record holder for youngest club DJ on the Guinness World Records.
DJ Arch Jnr is now the world record holder for youngest club DJ on the Guinness World Records.
Image: Via Instagram

Five-year-old Oratilwe AJ Hlongwane, popularly known as, DJ Arch Jnr has made it onto the Guinness World Records as the youngest club DJ in the world.

The little boy's father, Glen Hlongwane told TshisaLIVE they received the letter informing them of the great news on Wednesday and that his name was uploaded onto the website.

“I was so excited and so was Oratilwe when I told him. He was very excited although I don’t think he actually understands how big a deal this is. I asked him what I should get him to celebrate, he said ‘cupcakes’,” Glen said. 

The 2015 SA’s Got Talent winner broke the record after playing to an audience of over 100 people.

This was DJ Arch's third attempt at making it onto the prestigious records after two unsuccessful tries. 

Glen said the first time they failed because the then three-year-old could not play a full hour set and the second attempt was not approved, because he played at a stadium and not a bar. 

However, on June 10 they "snuck" the young DJ into a bar in Cosmo City, known as Platinum Lounge, where he played a one hour set. 

Glen said he is proud of Arch for working hard to break the record. 

“To be the youngest DJ in the world is a big deal. It’s a great thing for South Africa and for black people. I’m incredibly proud of him and I think the fact that he managed to concentrate for an hour to give an impressive DJ gig is truly amazing,” he said.

The previous record holder was Japan’s six-year-old Itsuki Morita. 

Here's a video the set that earned the young DJ a world record: 

WATCH: Serena's magical journey to motherhood

Tennis champ Serena Williams has finally shared the first snaps of her baby girl, Alexis Ohanian, who is now almost two weeks old. The tennis champ ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Sbahle Mpisane will get to 'live' in her bikini on new reality show

While many of her fellow contestants are hustling to get their bodies island ready for the upcoming Tropika Island of Treasure reality show, Sbahle ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'Brickz is still my husband,' says his wife

The wife of convicted rapist and kwaito artist, Sipho Charles Ndlovu, better known as Brickz has revealed to TshisaLIVE that she's emotionally ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Dumi Masilela's murder to be replicated for Rhythm City send off

The murder of actor Dumi Masilela during a botched hijacking in Tembisa last month is set to be replayed when his Rhythm City character, Sifiso ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Pearl Thusi on being single: I forgot how fun it is

It's been just over one month since Robert Marawa confirmed his split from Pearl Thusi after TshisaLIVE reported there was trouble in paradise. Now ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe scolds Zodwa Wabantu and her lack of panties TshisaLIVE
  2. Lol! Trevor Noah pokes fun at the EFF's congratulatory message TshisaLIVE
  3. Robbie Malinga slams rumours about his health TshisaLIVE
  4. Tumi Morake stands proud after being told to 'go back to the bush' TshisaLIVE
  5. Everything you need to know about Minnie Dlamini's 'white wedding' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...
Why Joburg woman wrestled robbers for handbag
X