TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Serena's magical journey to motherhood

14 September 2017 - 07:26 By TshisaLIVE
Serena Williams' baby girl Alexis Ohanian Jnr
Serena Williams' baby girl Alexis Ohanian Jnr
Image: Via Instagram

Tennis champ Serena Williams has finally shared the first snaps of her baby girl, Alexis Ohanian, who is now almost two weeks old.

The tennis champ and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, welcomed their daughter on September 1.

Serena took to her Instagram to officially introduce her to the world. 

Serena Williams and her daughter
Serena Williams and her daughter
Image: Via Instagram

15 hours after she shared the picture it had already received over 800,000 likes and nearly 30,000 comments. 

She also shared the sweetest video on her website, showing special moments from her pregnancy announcement to the day she held little Alexis in her arms. The video montage was done on Snapchat and it was one of these messages that Serena mistakenly posted on her Snapchat account to the public, announcing the news.

Watch the video here: 

Dumi Masilela's murder to be replicated for Rhythm City send off

The murder of actor Dumi Masilela during a botched hijacking in Tembisa last month is set to be replayed when his Rhythm City character, Sifiso ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Pearl Thusi on being single: I forgot how fun it is

It's been just over one month since Robert Marawa confirmed his split from Pearl Thusi after TshisaLIVE reported there was trouble in paradise. Now ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Zodwa: 'I won't wear a panty for Mugabe'

Zodwa Wabantu has come out guns blazing against Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's criticism of her 'pantyless' performances.  As reported by ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Vusi Nova breaks his social media silence after kidnapping

It's been three weeks since Vusi Nova was stripped, beaten and taken on a joyride during a hijacking and he is slowly coming to terms with the ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Blue Mbombo: I was never addicted to shopping, I just loved fashion

Model Blue Mbombo has clarified what she calls an old issue of 'shopping addiction' which has again surfaced, insisting that she wasn't an addict, ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe scolds Zodwa Wabantu and her lack of panties TshisaLIVE
  2. Lol! Trevor Noah pokes fun at the EFF's congratulatory message TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter shook by what it took for OPW groom to stop cheating TshisaLIVE
  4. Robbie Malinga slams rumours about his health TshisaLIVE
  5. Everything you need to know about Minnie Dlamini's 'white wedding' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...
Why Joburg woman wrestled robbers for handbag
X