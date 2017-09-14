TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Vatiswa Ndara wants to be living with Oprah in five years

14 September 2017
Actress Vatiswa Ndara is a fun person to get to know.


Vatiswa Ndara has revealed that she strategically that she has strategically evaded giving away too much information about who she is behind closed doors but as TshisaLIVE found out, she is quite a fun person, who's constantly searching for chocolate. 

Vatiswa told TshisaLIVE said she was content with having her passion take centre stage. 

"I slowly have to get into [attending] these red carpet events because so many things are happening, but what I realised is the show goes on anyway. Everyone else will be there, so nobody is going to miss me," she said.

Most people are more familiar with impressive characters Vatiswa's played such as, Home Affairs’ drunkard Miriam, strict and stiff aunt Gladys from Nomzamo and most recently the conniving and evil Nomarussia from The Queen.

However, these 10 questions posed to the actress, will definitely give you more insight into who Vatiswa is...

Watch the fun video here:

