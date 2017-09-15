Bonang relaunches book, removes Somizi and Euphonik references

Bonang Matheba relaunched her book, Bonang From A to B, on Thursday night during an intimate book signing at the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg.

It comes after the first edition was recalled because of grammatical and factual errors. At the same time B's former bestie, Somizi, and her ex-boyfriend, Euphonik, sent legal letters demanding that their names and any references to them in the book be removed.

TshisaLIVE is in possession of the new addition and the chapter where Somizi and Euphonik where mentioned has been removed.

In the initial version Bonang said she stopped being friend with Somizi because he became friends with her ex, who she claims assaulted her.

Here is the old version: