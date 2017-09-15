TshisaLIVE

Bonang relaunches book, removes Somizi and Euphonik references

15 September 2017 - 09:51 By TshisaLIVE
Bonang at the relaunch of her book at the Mall of Africa.
Bonang at the relaunch of her book at the Mall of Africa.
Image: TshisaLIVE

Bonang Matheba relaunched her book, Bonang From A to B, on Thursday night during an intimate book signing at the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg.

It comes after the first edition was recalled because of grammatical and factual errors. At the same time B's former bestie, Somizi, and her ex-boyfriend, Euphonik, sent legal letters demanding that their names and any references to them in the book be removed.

TshisaLIVE is in possession of the new addition and the chapter where Somizi and Euphonik where mentioned has been removed.

In the initial version Bonang said she stopped being friend with Somizi because he became friends with her ex, who she claims assaulted her. 

Here is the old version:

The first edition of the book
The first edition of the book

Here is the new version:

The new version of the book.
The new version of the book.

She made no mention of the changes at the launch but instead thanked her fans for their support.

'Sometimes things fall through the cracks' - Bonang on book relaunch

After being recalled from book stores across the country because of grammatical and factual errors, Bonang Matheba's book has been polished and is ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

'There's no mention of Euphonik's name in the book' - Bonang's camp

Despite recent reports which claimed Euphonik was successful in his fight to "keep his name out" of Bonang Matheba's book, both Jacana Media and ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH: AKA & Bonang are relationship goals

Love them or hate them - the kind of love that AKA and Bonang share is swoon worthy.  The rapper recently performed to thousands of screaming fans ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe scolds Zodwa Wabantu and her lack of panties TshisaLIVE
  2. Tumi Morake stands proud after being told to 'go back to the bush' TshisaLIVE
  3. Lol! Trevor Noah pokes fun at the EFF's congratulatory message TshisaLIVE
  4. Okay then...Paris Hilton called Buhle Mkhize 'South Africa' TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter can't believe the family in Please Step In fought over food TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Hugh Masekela talks about directing ‘Gone Native’ musical
North Korea fires another missile after threats on Japan
X