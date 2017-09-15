TshisaLIVE

'I’m living in a parallel universe with my condition' - Johnny Clegg on retiring

15 September 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Legendary Musician Johnny Clegg wants to give his fans a proper musical farewell.
Image: Chrizelda Kekana

After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two years ago, it has been legendary musician Johnny Clegg's mission to achieve all his musical goals before retiring later this year. 

The musician who announced his retirement from the industry in April this year is preparing to take to the stage one last time for a farewell concert in November. 

Johnny told TshisaLIVE that after being diagnosed he learnt to appreciate the little gifts in life, which is also the reason he wants to put on one last impressive show. 

 “As I’m planning this, I’m living in a parallel universe with my condition. My chemo kind of carries me through until January and after that it’s no man’s land. So I want to do as much as I can now and put all these things to bed,” he said.

 The Impi hitmaker said although he is feeling energetic now after his last round of chemotherapy in February, his doctors have warned him not to strain himself because at times the chemo creates an “illusion” that often leads patients in to oblivion.

 “I’m fit now but the oncologists say you have to entertain the fact that it might be an illusion because you have all this chemo in you, that is just keeping this [cancer] at bay and it has a finite life span. But when I am on stage and performing, I feel like I can do this forever. It’s a massive contradiction in my brain,” he said.

The legendary musician said  “living on a sentence”  made him appreciate everything in his life more, including precious moments with his family and friends.

Speaking at a press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon, Johnny said he could not believe he was saying farewell to the industry. 

After more than 40 years in the industry, the musician said it felt weird that he was at peace that his upcoming concert might be his last chance to say goodbye to fans. 

Johnny said the concert, which is called Final Journey World Tour will take the form of an autobiography and will tell his life story. He will also incorporate a Johnny Clegg and Friends concept he’s been hoping to do, featuring Prime Circle, Karen Zoid, Parlotones and a couple of other surprises.

 Final Journey World Tour at the TicketPro Dome in November 11. 

