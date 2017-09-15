TshisaLIVE

Thembsie Matu talks about the success of her character on The Queen

15 September 2017 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Thembsie Matu slays every role she plays.
Actress Thembsie Matu slays every role she plays.
Image: Via Twitter

Actress Thembsie Matu has won over Mzansi as Patronella on The Queen after just a few episodes and the seasoned actress has put it down to passion and imagination.

“I love what I do. I make sure to try and educate and entertain with the characters I play," she told TshisaLIVE in an interview.

Thembsie, who has been in the acting industry for over 20 years , said the character of Patronella was written especially for her.

Patronella was introduced to viewers as one of the Khoza employee’s wives. After feeling abandoned in the rural villages, she made an abrupt decision to come stay with her husband in his quarters.

The actress admitted that she and Patronella shared some similarities, but quickly pointed out that beating men was not one of them. This, because in her first appearance on the telenovela, Patronella greeted her husband with a hot klap.

“We [are] similar in terms of confidence. We go after what we want and we are both no nonsense women. However, I am not a violent person - I don’t beat men. I hope Patronella teaches women to work on what they have: Be it a cleaner or cook or a nanny. And they mustn't put all their eggs in one basket,” she said.

Brickz to remain behind bars until sentencing

Sentencing procedures in the rape case against kwaito musician Sipho Charles Ndlovu, popularly known as Brickz, have been postponed to September ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

WATCH: Vatiswa Ndara wants to be living with Oprah in five years

Vatiswa Ndara has revealed that she strategically evaded giving away too much information about who she is behind closed doors. But, as TshisaLIVE ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

WATCH: Serena's magical journey to motherhood

Tennis champ Serena Williams has finally shared the first snaps of her baby girl, Alexis Ohanian, who is now almost two weeks old. The tennis champ ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Sbahle Mpisane will get to 'live' in her bikini on new reality show

While many of her fellow contestants are hustling to get their bodies island ready for the upcoming Tropika Island of Treasure reality show, Sbahle ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: Twitter threatens to boycott Diski Divas because of Kia

Tweeps are up to their necks with Diski Diva's "sour" Kia Ntshole and during last night's episode threatened to stop watching the show because of her ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Mugabe scolds Zodwa Wabantu and her lack of panties TshisaLIVE
  2. Tumi Morake stands proud after being told to 'go back to the bush' TshisaLIVE
  3. Okay then...Paris Hilton called Buhle Mkhize 'South Africa' TshisaLIVE
  4. Lol! Trevor Noah pokes fun at the EFF's congratulatory message TshisaLIVE
  5. Robbie Malinga slams rumours about his health TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Burnt tyres, looted shops: Kleinmond protesters vandalize town
Porsche driver attacks elderly man in Joburg after minor accident
X