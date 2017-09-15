Trevor Noah to host The Daily Show till 2022

It has been announced that SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has clinched a massive deal to host The Daily Show until 2022.

Comedy Central announced the exciting news on Thursday night and they also revealed that Trevor would produce year-end, Daily Show specials.

“Trevor makes us look smart on a daily basis and for that we’re grateful," said Comedy Central president, Kent Alterman.

Trevor, obvs, is happy.

"I’m thrilled to be continuing this amazing journey with both fans of The Daily Show and Comedy Central. It’s really exciting to renew this contract for either five more years or until Kim Jong Un annihilates us all–whichever one comes first."

Trevor took over the reins of the hugely popular late night show in 2015 when previous host, Jon Stewart retired.

Despite initially receiving mixed responses from American critics, Trevor has won over the hearts of viewers in the past two years.

According to international reports, the show has experienced steady growth with Trevor in the driver's seat.

TV By The Numbers, an American ratings agency reported that the show reached 1.6-million viewers in August which, compared to the same time last year, was up by 37%.