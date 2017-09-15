WATCH: Diski Divas' Sibongile hits back at mean tweets

Whether she is being mocked for her "bad english" or being accused of being fake, Twitter always has something to say about Diski Divas' Sibongile Masuku.

Now it's her time to have her say.

TshisaLIVE gave Sibongile a chance to respond to your comments on Twitter and she held nothing back. Of course, some of her responses are as spicy as extra hot Durban curry, but if you can dish it, you should be ready to take it!

Check it out: