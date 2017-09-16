TshisaLIVE

Hulisani = gorg

16 September 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Hulisani flaunts her curves
Image: Via Hulisani Ravele Instagram

Yoh, but Hulisani Ravele is flames hey?

Obviously we've had a crush on her forever, but these pictures have just elevated our lust levels.

Flaunting her curves and wearing traditional clothes, Hulisani just keeps winning.

Awakened. Elevated. Resolute. 👑

A post shared by Hulisani Ravele (@hulisaniravele) on

Hello 110th Prince of Wales Polo Cup! 👑 #AllurePolo

A post shared by Hulisani Ravele (@hulisaniravele) on

