Hulisani = gorg
Yoh, but Hulisani Ravele is flames hey?
Obviously we've had a crush on her forever, but these pictures have just elevated our lust levels.
Flaunting her curves and wearing traditional clothes, Hulisani just keeps winning.
Power. Mystery. Fascinating. Oh the allure of the polo! 👑 Experience the polo in style at the Allure Lifestyle Marquee at the 110th Prince of Wales Polo Cup. This Sunday, 10 September, Rosefield Polo Club in Centurion, si on! 😎🏇 #WeAreAfricans #BeBold #BeYou #BePolo #AllurePolo Tickets to the Allure Picnic Garden & VIP Lounge are available at www.tcf.co.za. . Headwrap & earrings: @umqhele_taji Beaded piece: @bigboldchange Face: @mkasouthafricabeauty Photography: @the_african_wrap_queen_
I was telling my trusted steed, Ivanhoe, that the final countdown to the 110th Prince of Wales Polo Cup is on! 🏇🏇🏇 . Enjoy the Allure Lifestyle Marquee experience, under the theme #BeBold, at the Rosefield Polo Club in Centurion this Sunday. Tickets to the Picnic area are R2200pp (excl VAT) and tickets for the VIP Deck (which includes access to the afterparty) are R4300pp (excl VAT). . The Allure Lifestyle Marquee, for the grown & sexy! #BeBold #BeYou #BePolo #AllurePolo Brought to you by @capricornfm @powerfm987 @vuzuamp @tcf_za. Corporate bookings available at www.tcf.co.za or call Xolani on 011 463 7550. . Face: @mkasouthafricabeauty Stylist & Photographer: @the_african_wrap_queen_
