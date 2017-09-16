Mona Monyane's counting down to her baby's arrival

Actress Mona Monyane is about two months away from welcoming her second bundle of joy into the world.

The actress shared a picture of her growing baby bump, revealing that she is currently 30 weeks pregnant.

"I've always wanted a big family and now I get to have one," she said.

Mona has also been vocal about how important family is to her and just one look at her social media pages backs up the statement.

Her Instagram account is overflowing with pictures of special moments of her with her family.

"My family is my heartbeat and I thank God every second that I have been this richly gifted with such an amazing group of people," she said.