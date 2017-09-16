TshisaLIVE

Mona Monyane's counting down to her baby's arrival

16 September 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Mona Monyane is counting down to her baby's arrival.
Mona Monyane is counting down to her baby's arrival.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Mona Monyane is about two months away from welcoming her second bundle of joy into the world. 

The actress shared a picture of her growing baby bump, revealing that she is currently 30 weeks pregnant. 

"I've always wanted a big family and now I get to have one," she said. 

Mona has also been vocal about how important family is to her and just one look at her social media pages backs up the statement. 

Her Instagram account is overflowing with pictures of special moments of her with her family. 

"My family is my heartbeat and I thank God every second that I have been this richly gifted with such an amazing group of people," she said. 

Earlier this year Mona blasted critics over her decision to have another baby just months after giving birth to her daughter in August 2016.  

"This one is for the ladies who have opinions about when other women can or cannot have children. Eh, is this not my vagina? Did I loan my vagina from you?" she asked.

Mona and her bae,actor Khulu Skenjana, seem overjoyed about the new addition to their brood. 

A post shared by Mona Monyane (@monamonyane) on

