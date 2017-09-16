These celebs are summer ready
If you've spent winter hibernating under a duvet with a bag of rusks and hot chocolate, then it's time to get motivated.
These celebs have been hitting the gym while y'all catch up on OPW episodes.
TV presenter Lalla Hirayama has always done the most when it comes to gym and she sure as hell didn't slack in these cold months.
Boity posted some pictures of herself which show an even firmer booty, thighs and arms. We didn't even think it was possible, but guuurl has been making gains.
Our fitness queen, Khabonina also hasn't slowed down. Not only has she been focussing on herself but she's also made sure to try and motivate her fans by getting them to join her in initiatives like sugar free August.
Let us not forget about the boys. DA L.E.S has started boxing again and although he's hiding under them layers, his Insta stories have been showing us all kinds of newly developed guns.
With Cassper Nyovest's #FillUpFNBStadium around the corner, you can bet the musician is working on his fitness. He told TshisaLIVE that during his last big attempt, #FillUpOrlandoStadium, he lost a ton of weight. And he's planning on doing more than before.
