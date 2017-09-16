TshisaLIVE

WATCH: This video of a group of guys singing Sister Bethina is lit

16 September 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Musician Mgarimbe's hit track is hands down a national anthem.
Musician Mgarimbe's hit track is hands down a national anthem.
Image: Via Instagram

If you doubted the legacy Mgarimbe's hit track, Sister Bethina has, this viral video of a group of young guys will lay those doubts to rest. 

The video which has been doing the rounds on social media shows a group of young men singing the lyrics to the track fluently. 

The origin of the video is also unknown, but it proves that music transcends race, religion and age. 

Yaaasss guys! 

Whaaaat? They are singing Sista Bettina 😂😂😂🙌🏽🙌🏽

A post shared by khaya dlanga (@khayadlanga) on

WATCH: From the moment I met you I knew I loved you, says Minnie's bae

Minnie Dlamini's husband Quinton Jones has, for the first time, given fans a glimpse into his heart. In a teaser shared ahead of their reality show, ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Mugabe scolds Zodwa Wabantu and her lack of panties

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe lambasted South African entertainer Zodwa Wabantu for not wearing underwear and said that he is aware that a ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Helicopter rides & quality time: Inside Reggie Nkabinde's flashy honeymoon

ANCYL treasurer-general and Mabala Noise boss Reggie Nkabinde sure knows how to spoil his lady.  A week after their extravagant wedding celebrations ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Robbie Malinga slams rumours about his health

Robbie Malinga has come out to set the record straight on swirling speculation surrounding his health, after a frail-looking picture of him started ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Tumi Morake stands proud after being told to 'go back to the bush' TshisaLIVE
  2. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  3. Mugabe scolds Zodwa Wabantu and her lack of panties TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang relaunches book, removes Somizi and Euphonik references TshisaLIVE
  5. Riky Rick responds to claims that he 'humiliated' a kid over fake sneakers TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Narcos | Season 3 Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix
Mbalula visits notorious Glebelands hostel in KwaZulu-Natal
X