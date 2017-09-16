WATCH: This video of a group of guys singing Sister Bethina is lit
16 September 2017 - 14:00
If you doubted the legacy Mgarimbe's hit track, Sister Bethina has, this viral video of a group of young guys will lay those doubts to rest.
The video which has been doing the rounds on social media shows a group of young men singing the lyrics to the track fluently.
The origin of the video is also unknown, but it proves that music transcends race, religion and age.
Yaaasss guys!
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE