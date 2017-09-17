TshisaLIVE

Bonang announces new squad name: #BForce

17 September 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Bonang ain't got no time for haters
Image: Via Bonang Matheba Instagram

On Thursday night Bonang Matheba relaunched her book after grammatical and factual errors forced it to be removed from shelves.

A small group of people were at the Mall of Africa to get their copies signed and have a moment with their queen.

Although Bonang has faced massive public backlash because of the errors and had to remove references to Somizi Mhlongo and Euphonik after they sent legal letters demanding they be left out of the book, Bonang From A to B, she again proved that she's a machine that just keeps going.

"This journey has been filled with so many emotions and lessons along the way, but I'm only made alive and stronger through each and every day. To my supporters who have been my number one fans. We came up with a name for the people who have supported me through thick and thin. We came up with the BForce."

She later posted a picture from the night and tagged her squad.

