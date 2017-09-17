Cava! Kenny K & his brood slay in matching Gucci outfits
17 September 2017 - 14:00
Kenny Kunene and his family are totes winning at this life game.
While the rest of us struggle to string a decent outfit together to get to work - the Kunene's are slaying with matching outfit.
Kenny shared a picture of his wife, Nonkululeko and their baby boy wearing matching Gucci, Louboutin and Dolce Gabbana.
Nice life neh?
