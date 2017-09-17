LISTEN: Here's a taste of Zodwa Wabantu's new song with DJ Tira

Forget the panty drama, Zodwa Wabantu is on the cusp of becoming a music sensation.

The Durban-based entertainer is releasing a track which will form part of an Afrotainment album due for release on September 22.

DJ Tira told TshisaLIVE the label wanted Zodwa to provide some of the vocals on the song, Imithandazo (Prayers)

"She is doing amazing things. I am surprised with how popular she is and how well she is doing. South Africa only wants people who are different. If you copy someone, you are going to have a hard time getting South Africa to like you," said Tira.

Zodwa posted a video of herself and the gang performing the song recently.

Check it out: