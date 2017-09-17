TshisaLIVE

LISTEN: Here's a taste of Zodwa Wabantu's new song with DJ Tira

17 September 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Zodwa is ready to take on the music world.
Zodwa is ready to take on the music world.
Image: Via Zodwa Wabantu

Forget the panty drama, Zodwa Wabantu is on the cusp of becoming a music sensation.

The Durban-based entertainer is releasing a track which will form part of an Afrotainment album due for release on September 22.

DJ Tira told TshisaLIVE the label wanted Zodwa to provide some of the vocals on the song, Imithandazo (Prayers)

"She is doing amazing things. I am surprised with how popular she is and how well she is doing. South Africa only wants people who are different. If you copy someone, you are going to have a hard time getting South Africa to like you," said Tira.

Zodwa posted a video of herself and the gang performing the song recently. 

Check it out:

Most read

  1. Bonang relaunches book, removes Somizi and Euphonik references TshisaLIVE
  2. Hulisani Ravele hits back at a 'topless' picture hater TshisaLIVE
  3. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  4. Tumi Morake stands proud after being told to 'go back to the bush' TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu ready to bare all as a guest stripper at club TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Boom! Watch the old Times Media building implode
Jumping Back Slash feat. Nonku Phiri - The Sirens Call
X