WATCH: Lalla shakes it to DJ Tira's track
17 September 2017 - 12:00
Lalla Hirayama never ceases to amaze - she's hellavua hot, her fashion sense is on point, and she's got a thriving career.
As if that didn't already make her kinda perfect, wait till you see her vosho.
Tbo Touch shared a video of Lalla and the rest of the team breaking it down in studio.
And Lalla burn't a hole in the floor.
Check her out:
