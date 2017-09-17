TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Lalla shakes it to DJ Tira's track

17 September 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Lalla Hirayama shows off hot dance moves.
Image: Instagram

Lalla Hirayama never ceases to amaze - she's hellavua hot, her fashion sense is on point, and she's got a thriving career.

As if that didn't already make her kinda perfect, wait till you see her vosho.

Tbo Touch shared a video of Lalla and the rest of the team breaking it down in studio.

And Lalla burn't a hole in the floor.

Check her out:

You already know it's the rush hour #TouchHD @djtira got us Gqummed

A post shared by Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) on

