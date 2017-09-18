TshisaLIVE

Here's where Minnie Dlamini and Quinton's fairytale began

18 September 2017 - 10:03 By TshisaLIVE
Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones tied the knot this past weekend.
Nandi Madida was not at Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones' white wedding over the weekend but she definitely played a role in their fairytale love story.  

As the couple tied the knot in an all-white ceremony in Cape Town on Saturday, Nandi took to social media to reveal that the couple first met as teenagers at her family home.

"(I am) heartbroken I can't make it to your big day Minnie but what makes me feel better is knowing that you two met for the first time at our family home when you were still in your teens," Nandi said.

She said that their love story was a tale she would tell their kids and grandkids.

"I feel lucky to have witnessed the very first day you two met. Lucky to have witnessed the beginning of a beautiful journey," she added.

The couple's white wedding was attended by some of the biggest names in Mzansi, including Somizi Mhlongo, Unathi Msengana, Jessica Nkosi and Anele Mdoda.

Minnie, who promised a dress out of the ordinary, dazzled in a long white dress with a veil, while Quinton wore a dashing black suit.

Take a look at some of the snaps from the big day.

#BecomingMrsJones

A post shared by Unstagram (@unathi.co) on

Halala

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

"WHAT GOD HAS PUT TOGETHER;LET NO MAN PUT ASUNDER" 🙏🏽❤️️ #becomingmrsjones

A post shared by Alvina Naicker (@alvina_naicker) on

