I am not interested in fame anymore, says Pam Andrews on TV return

Two and a half years after leaving popular e.tv soapie Rhythm City to pursue an acting career overseas, Pam Andrews has returned to the show, and says she's a changed woman.

The star, who once hogged headlines for her "crazy" and "racy" personality has returned to her old role as Gail October and has already started filming ahead of her on-screen return on November 23.

She told TshisaLIVE that she "toned down" since her return to South Africa earlier this year and is focused entirely on her craft.

"I know what people thought of me and said about me but I have changed. I am not interested in fame anymore. I am not interested in having my life splashed across newspapers and social media. I have toned down completely and I am now focused on my acting," Pam said.

Pam's return to Rhythm City was negotiated just days after she told TshisaLIVE that she was struggling to find work since moving back to South Africa.

"It was a relief to have got the call. It was difficult going for auditions and not getting roles. I started becoming disheartened. I never gave up even though I went through a lot. Luckily, it all fell into place and I couldn't be happier now," Pam added.

Pam's five-year-old son also joined the cast of the soapie and will play the role of her son on screen. Pam said that she always hoped he would join her on the show and that he was "a natural (actor)".

"He was amazing. He was a natural (actor) and everyone loved having him on set. Of course, he got distracted but whenever he didn't want to shoot I would tell him that he was working for toys. I would tell him that if he did the scene well we could buy that car he wanted and then he would race off and go and shine," she said, with a laugh.