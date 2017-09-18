TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter drags Kevin Hart over 'infidelity'

18 September 2017 - 09:23 By TshisaLIVE
Kevin Hart has apologised for a
Kevin Hart has apologised for a "bad error in judgement".
Image: Via Kevin Hart's Instagram

US comedian and film star Kevin Hart faced the wrath of social media this past weekend after posting a video on social media where he appeared to confess to cheating on his pregnant wife.

The star, who was apparently being extorted for a  “sexually suggestive” video with another woman, apologised to his fans and family for the "bad error in judgement".

“It’s a sh*tty moment where you know you’re wrong. There’s no excuses for your behavior,” Hart said.

Despite Kevin's pleas for forgiveness, Twitter was unforgiving and ripped the star to shreds.

With over 223,000 tweets, Kevin has been trending for more than 24 hours, with fans in Mzansi voicing their opinions about the scandal.  

Bonang Matheba: I hit rock bottom in 2012

Bonang Matheba has opened up about a tumultuous 2012 - the year she laid assault charges against her then boyfriend, Euphonik and later dropped them ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Remembering Mandoza: I will go to his grave today with our children

It's been one year since kwaito musician Mduduzi Edmund Tshabalala, popularly known as Mandoza, died after a brief battle with brain cancer and while ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Hugh Masekela postpones Riky Rick collab for eye surgery

Legendary musician Hugh Masekela has postponed several work commitments as the musician is set to undergo eye surgery next week. Bra Hugh, as he is ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Bonang relaunches book, removes Somizi and Euphonik references

Bonang Matheba relaunched her book, Bonang From A to B, on Thursday night during an intimate book signing at the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg. It ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

WATCH: Diski Divas' Sibongile hits back at mean tweets

Whether she is being mocked for her "bad english" or being accused of being fake, Twitter always has something to say about Diski Divas' Sibongile ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu ready to bare all as a guest stripper at club TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang relaunches book, removes Somizi and Euphonik references TshisaLIVE
  3. Hulisani = gorg TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I'm not that vain' - Cassper declines statue offer TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pam Andrews returns to Rhythm City!
Boom! Watch the old Times Media building implode
X