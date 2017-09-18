IN MEMES: Twitter drags Kevin Hart over 'infidelity'
US comedian and film star Kevin Hart faced the wrath of social media this past weekend after posting a video on social media where he appeared to confess to cheating on his pregnant wife.
The star, who was apparently being extorted for a “sexually suggestive” video with another woman, apologised to his fans and family for the "bad error in judgement".
“It’s a sh*tty moment where you know you’re wrong. There’s no excuses for your behavior,” Hart said.
Despite Kevin's pleas for forgiveness, Twitter was unforgiving and ripped the star to shreds.
With over 223,000 tweets, Kevin has been trending for more than 24 hours, with fans in Mzansi voicing their opinions about the scandal.
I really don't feel bad for Kevin Hart's new wife getting cheated on when that's exactly how she got with Kevin Hart in the first place. pic.twitter.com/fCVYU7nNHz— Paige Matthews (@WickedBeaute) September 17, 2017
Kevin Hart trying to win back his babes' trust pic.twitter.com/1es4tlIcSu— owilli (@owilliams_) September 17, 2017
Kevin Hart: I'm at a place in my life where— . (@itsluisagibson) September 17, 2017
Me: pic.twitter.com/gCAuO1N7to
Kevin Hart cheated on his wife only twice and that's 2/365 days which is less than 1% so it doesn't really count at all. HE IS NOT GUILTY— Lighty (@ILYAAS_96) September 18, 2017
The Kevin Hart situation just show you will lose them the same way you got them. Morale: Don't date someone you took from another #KevinHart pic.twitter.com/ntfoY17u9O— Pickle Rick (@Deski1701) September 17, 2017
Women returning to Twitter to drag Kevin Hart pic.twitter.com/TWx2hke0n6— rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) September 17, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE