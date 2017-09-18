IN MEMES: Twitter drags Kevin Hart over 'infidelity'

US comedian and film star Kevin Hart faced the wrath of social media this past weekend after posting a video on social media where he appeared to confess to cheating on his pregnant wife.

The star, who was apparently being extorted for a “sexually suggestive” video with another woman, apologised to his fans and family for the "bad error in judgement".

“It’s a sh*tty moment where you know you’re wrong. There’s no excuses for your behavior,” Hart said.