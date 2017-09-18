Just got Showmax via DStv Premium? Watch these 6 shows first

DStv Premium customers have some good news to celebrate this week. Having a DStv Premium account now means getting access to internet streaming service Showmax at zero (to be clear, that’s nil, zilch, nada) additional cost.

That means getting access to more than 25,000 series episodes, movies and documentaries to watch on multiple devices, from big-screen TVs to phones, without paying anything extra.

Simply link your Showmax account to your DStv account – or sign up to Showmax if you haven’t already – and you’re good to go!

From 34 of the best series that HBO has to offer (including Game of Thrones S7 from October) to 10 2017 Emmy-nominated series and Mr Robot S3, which is launching first on the platform next month, Showmax has a lot more to watch than many realise, including shows you wouldn’t have seen anywhere else.

Here are 6 hot series to watch on Showmax

If you’re new to Showmax, here are five series to start watching. Also, check out the First on Showmax boxset for more ideas.

1. The Young Pope S1

This acclaimed HBO series sees Pius XIII (Jude Law), the first American pope, steering a sinister new path for the Church. Diane Keaton plays Sister Mary, the nun who raised him.