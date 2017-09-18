TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Inside Skolopad & her daughter's saucy photoshoot

18 September 2017 - 13:03 By TshisaLIVE
Skolopad's daughter arranged a photoshoot to remind her she's sexy.
Image: Via Instagram

Serving major heat and being unapologetically comfortable in their skin runs in Skolopad's family. 

The entertainer and her teenage daughter served all sorts of sauce during a recent photoshoot, where they were covered in nothing but a sheet. 

Skolopad told TshisaLIVE the shoot was organised by her daughter to remind her that she is beautiful and sexy. 

Her daughter planned every detail including the outfit and the location. "My daughter is my biggest fan and very supportive in everything that I do," she said. 

Skolopad added that she didn't need a team to build her brand as long as her daughter was by her side. 

"I'm building my brand with her and we do everything together and she is everything I've got. I'm not doing music for  money but I'm doing it out of love," she said. 

Here's a look at their sexy shoot: 

