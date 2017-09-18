TshisaLIVE

Thembisa Mdoda helps to find the next OPW host

18 September 2017 - 17:19 By TshisaLIVE
Former Our Perfect Wedding presenter Thembisa Mdoda joins the search for a new host.
Image: Via Twitter

As Our Perfect Wedding fans come to terms with Thembisa Mdoda's departure from the hit reality show, she has been hard at work behind the scenes helping to find a new presenter to take over the reins. 

Thembisa told TshisaLIVE she joined the panel of judges at the Durban auditions of the show's presenter search because of her tight shooting schedule.

"It's been a great experience, I only did Durban but the turn-out was really great. We know that only one person can get the job but we are also aware of the great opportunity that comes with auditioning for such a love show. So we try to guide them as much as we can," she said.

When OPW announced Thembisa resignation from the show, it emerged that Nomsa Buthelezi would stand in until a new presenter is found.  

Thembisa, who stole Mzansi's hearts with her generosity and ability to connect with the different brides and their families, said she was looking for a great host for the show.

"I would love the person (who gets the job) to actually love the show. I was looking for a host more than I was (looking) for a presenter. A people's person and someone who can deal with emotions and unexpected things. Because, presenting OPW is not just a job, you become a big part of someone's big day," she explained.

The presenter search judges panel is made up of previous presenters and other famous faces including  Unathi Msengana.

