Twitter dubs OPW's groom 'the nation's husband'
After a few weeks of "dealing" with Our Perfect Wedding grooms who left a lot to be desired, Twitter was finally glad to find a groom who showed great support for his wife and they decided he deserved 'the husband of the nation' title.
Twitter users have been losing their composure with OPW's brides in the last few weeks, for marrying men who were not 'supportive' or have hurt them on numerous occasions.
When they heard the story of this week's couple, Khanyile and Moses, they enjoyed the role that the groom played in his wife's life. This, after they discovered that he supported her and put her through school after her family struggled to fund her.
Moses' kind of love had ladies on Twitter, asking the higher power for 'their own Moses'.
Guys, it's been decided... Moses is the nation's husband! 😍😍😍🙌🙌🙌— 🍑🌻Lisa Mncube🌻🍑 (@Lisa_dust10) September 17, 2017
.#OurPerfectWedding#opwmzansi #opw pic.twitter.com/NZH8mm4szl
#OurPerfectWedding where's my Moses guys??? pic.twitter.com/lgwsSHHFfW— #Being (@Xolani_Beerola) September 17, 2017
Supportive men like Moses #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/XSfKn9DGVO— Palesa Mogudi (@PalesaMogudi) September 17, 2017
I need to get myself a Moses ngeke #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/UJVQfdbppY— Wothi Vico (@Nombeduh) September 17, 2017
Moses is a real man! L0rd, I pray for a supportive & loving men like Moses! Amen! @OPWMzansi #OPW pic.twitter.com/mRbxx6vnjH— Penelope (@LadyLongL3g5) September 17, 2017
Her face was covered with calamine,he saw her still .— L O R A T O 👑 (@LDParkins) September 17, 2017
Me: #Ourperfectwedding #OPW pic.twitter.com/Db4FL6bnAq
When they met he was wearing Jean to Jean and she had calamine on her face.— faith (@_faithinlove_) September 17, 2017
This is true love mos#OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/HU9TqgpdZu
This couples story is so beautiful #opw #opwmzansi #OurPerfectWedding pic.twitter.com/dCCBPivaJZ— Melanin Monroe (@Pammie_Leigh) September 17, 2017
