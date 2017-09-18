Twitter dubs OPW's groom 'the nation's husband'

After a few weeks of "dealing" with Our Perfect Wedding grooms who left a lot to be desired, Twitter was finally glad to find a groom who showed great support for his wife and they decided he deserved 'the husband of the nation' title.

Twitter users have been losing their composure with OPW's brides in the last few weeks, for marrying men who were not 'supportive' or have hurt them on numerous occasions.

When they heard the story of this week's couple, Khanyile and Moses, they enjoyed the role that the groom played in his wife's life. This, after they discovered that he supported her and put her through school after her family struggled to fund her.

Moses' kind of love had ladies on Twitter, asking the higher power for 'their own Moses'.