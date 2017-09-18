TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Trevor Noah investigates the Maria Sharapova & Serena Williams 'beef'

18 September 2017 - 13:16 By TshisaLIVE
Trevor Noah and Maria Sharapova discussed Maria's description of Serena Williams in her book
Trevor Noah and Maria Sharapova discussed Maria's description of Serena Williams in her book
Image: TREVOR NOAH/FACEBOOK

Comedian Trevor Noah attempted to settle the "beef" between tennis player Maria Sharapova and her US rival Serena Williams, sitting down with the Russian star to clear the air on her "criticism" of Serena's physique, which drew sharp backlash from fans.

In her recently-released memoir, Unstoppable: My Life So Far, the tennis player described Serena as "much stronger and bigger" than what people may see on TV. This, despite Maria being taller and bigger than Serena in reality.

Maria appeared on Trevor's The Daily Show and defended her statements, explaining it was an observation she had when she first burst on to the scene.

"I think you have to see it from a point of view of a 17-year-old teenager that had just walked onto the tennis scene. So I was still not at my height. I was far from being at my strength. I was inexperienced and Serena Williams is intimidating. The confidence with which she walks out (onto) the court is intimidating," she said.

Maria's book mentioned Serena several times, commenting on the star's talent, personality and physique.

The comments drew backlash from fans who accused Maria of taking shots at Serena, who has defeated Maria over 18 times on the tennis court.

Watch the rest of the interview below:

Remembering Mandoza: I will go to his grave today with our children

It's been one year since kwaito musician Mduduzi Edmund Tshabalala, popularly known as Mandoza, died after a brief battle with brain cancer and while ...
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Bonang announces new squad name: #BForce

On Thursday night Bonang Matheba relaunched her book after grammatical and factual errors forced it to be removed from shelves. A small group of ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Bonang Matheba: I hit rock bottom in 2012

Bonang Matheba has opened up about a tumultuous 2012 - the year she laid assault charges against her then boyfriend, Euphonik and later dropped them ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Cava! Kenny K & his brood slay in matching Gucci outfits

Kenny Kunene and his family are totes winning at this life game.  While the rest of us struggle to string a decent outfit together to get to work - ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

WATCH: Lalla shakes it to DJ Tira's track

Lalla Hirayama never ceases to amaze - she's hellavua hot, her fashion sense is on point, and she's got a thriving career. As if that didn't already ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu ready to bare all as a guest stripper at club TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang relaunches book, removes Somizi and Euphonik references TshisaLIVE
  3. Hulisani = gorg TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I'm not that vain' - Cassper declines statue offer TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Child with mental disability assaulted on school bus in Soweto
SARS vows to take legal action against KPMG
X