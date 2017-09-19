Antonio Banderas is in Mzansi & plans to give back to HIV sufferers

Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas is in the country to launch his highly-anticipated perfume range and help make a difference to the lives of people suffering with HIV by visiting Nkosi's Haven.

Speaking at a press conference in Johannesburg on Monday morning, Antonio spoke passionately about how the highlight of his career has been the opportunities he gets to do charity work. The Spanish actor added that charities that focused on children was very close to his heart.

Nkosi's Haven is an non-profit organisation that helps care for destitute HIV infected mothers, and their children.

"Anything that has to do with kids... on the verge of injustice. There are many people in the world, especially kids, who live on the frontier of [injustice]. If you can put a little of yourself in there to help that is important," he said.

He reflected on being part of a mission to help children in Somalia in 1994, which he said taught him valuable lessons.

"I realised that the kids I saw in Somalia that we were helping and nourishing. They didn't ask me why I was helping. They weren't interested in why. All that mattered was they were there," he said.

The actor will also be introducing his fragrance collection, Secret Temptation: The Secret (for men) and Her Secret (for women) to local fans and will also be exhibiting his photography skills through an exhibition called, Women In Gold.

The exhibition showcases the magic and influence of woman in society.

Founder and director of Nkosi's Haven Gail Johnson, expressed her gratitude to Antonio, explaining that it costed the organisation about R480,000 a month to support women and children in their care.

"It's manna from heaven Antonio, because we don't get government funding either, so we exist on donations. So when someone like yourself, who not only acknowledges women but acknowledge our existence that we are trying to make ends meet and trying to give kids a future...it's really wonderful and I can't thank you enough," she said.

Antonio who jetted into the country on Sunday night said he was looking forward to seeing the country, but praised people for being friendly.