Bonang Matheba on being ‘dragged’ on Twitter: We ignore them every day

Bonang Matheba has revealed her strategy to deal with being 'dragged' on Twitter is mastering the skill of "ignoring" trolls every day.

Queen B recently became the talk of the town after a Sunday tabloid reported that her beau, rapper AKA, is allegedly cheating on her.

Despite the commentary that surrounded her romance, queen B kept mum on the issue, but when a tweep implied that she would be dragged, she made it clear that she was used to it by now.