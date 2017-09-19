TshisaLIVE

Bonang Matheba on being ‘dragged’ on Twitter: We ignore them every day

19 September 2017 - 10:22 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper AKA and presenter Bonang Matheba have mastered the art of shutting out negativity.
Image: Via Blaq Smith on Bonang Matheba's Instagram

Bonang Matheba has revealed her strategy to deal with being 'dragged' on Twitter is mastering the skill of "ignoring" trolls every day.

Queen B recently became the talk of the town after a Sunday tabloid reported  that her beau, rapper AKA,  is allegedly cheating on her.

Despite the commentary that surrounded her romance, queen B kept mum on the issue, but when a tweep implied that she would be dragged, she made it clear that she was used to it by now.

A Sunday tabloid reported that Bonang's bae was spotted with a popular socialite at the recent screening of Floyd Mayweather's fight with Conor McGregor at a restaurant in Sandton.

The report claimed that the socialite even posed for pictures outside AKA's car.

However, speaking to TshisaLIVE AKA dismissed the reports and set the record straight on the current state of his relationship with Bonang.

"I don't usually comment on my personal life but it is ridiculous. Me and Bonang are happy. It would have been believable if we were not or if we had problems. But we are in a good space and have never been stronger. It won't change our relationship because we don't listen to what people say," said AKA.

