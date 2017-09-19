TshisaLIVE

Here are 5 things worth knowing about Nicole Nyaba

19 September 2017 - 13:00 By TshisaLIVE
Socialite Nicole Nyaba has recently caught Mzansi's attention.
Image: Via Instagram

 

Before this weekend, many of you may have been oblivious to the existence of sexy socialite Nicole Nyaba, but since she made the Sunday headlines, you may want to find out more about the woman behind the headlines. 

The Insta-celeb, with a following of over 80,000 people found herself making tabloid headlines after it was reported that she was spotted with rapper AKA at the recent screening of Floyd Mayweather's fight with Conor McGregor at a restaurant in Sandton. The report claimed that the socialite even posed for pictures outside AKA's car. 

AKA has since rubbished the cheating rumours and told TshisaLIVE that he and queen B are "stronger" than ever.

However, now that Nicole's name has popped up, here are few interesting facts about her:

1. She comes from Durban, in KwaZulu-Natal

2. Her Linkedin account states that the beauty studied for a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.), Accounting and Finance qualification.

3. She studied at Varsity College.

4. She calls herself a "seeker of knowledge".

5. The video vixen made a guest appearance in AKA's One Time music video.

If you are an AKA fan and you have that annoying feeling that you've heard this name somewhere... You have.

AKA mentions the Instagram star on his hit One Time, check out the verse below:

"What I gotta do for a queen like Sophie NdabaPut you on a 1st class seat Nicole NyabaIf she got a big ass let her hold some dollars!P**sy like make you wanna take this back home to mamaSarah LangaShake for Tony Refresh the bottles..."

Well, he also mentions Sophie Ndaba and Sarah Langa but that's beside the point.

