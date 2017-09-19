TshisaLIVE

'I won't go down without a fight' - Criselda Dudumashe reflects on living with HIV

19 September 2017 - 16:34 By TshisaLIVE
Criselda Dudumashe won't give up.
Motivational speaker Criselda Dudumashe has been a source of inspiration for many people leading positive lives with HIV and on Tuesday reflected on how she was told she had two years to live.

Criselda took to social media to reflect on the 19-year journey she has been on as a person living with HIV and how 'hopeless' she felt when doctors told her she had two years to live.

"'How long doctor?' as I barely whispered. I saw the blank look on his face. 'How long do I have, living with this?' Maximum, two years as you were lucky we discovered it early," Criselda wrote.

She revealed that she had to read her story to herself again as a source of motivation because although her immune system was "taking a knock," she was not willing to give up.

"It's nineteen years later (and I'm still) I'm here. I just had to re-read my story as motivation to self. My immune system is taking a knock but I will not go down without a fight," she wrote.

