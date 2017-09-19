More health 'struggles' for Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder, Joseph Shabalala continues to face an uphill battle with his health, after undergoing spine surgery that left family and friends concerned.

The group's Sandile Khumalo told TshisaLIVE that 76-year-old Joseph was admitted to hospital for the operation two months ago, but was still "struggling" to get back on his feet.

"He has been discharged and is recovering at home but is still struggling. He is old now. We were worried when he went in for the operation, and are still very concerned because he is sick, but he is getting stronger," Sandile said.

Sandile said that despite Joseph's age, fans of the group should not be concerned.

Although Joseph officially handed over leadership of Ladysmith Black Mambazo to his son Sibongiseni about three years ago, the star has occasionally made appearances with the group at events. Sandile said Joseph's ailing health meant he was no longer able to travel or attend events with the group.

"The group is now in the hands of Sibongiseni and he is doing a great job. We are now just looking after Joseph and making sure that he is getting the proper treatment he needs to recover," Sandile added.

Joseph has been battling with his health ever since his retirement from the group about three years and was visited by President Jacob Zuma in April after several stints in hospital for illness and back surgery.

Late last year, KZN MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo, announced the province's Department of Health would arrange for specialists at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital to treat the ailing musician after his health took turn for the worse.