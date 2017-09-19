TshisaLIVE

More health 'struggles' for Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder

19 September 2017 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Joseph Shabalala of Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Paul Simon in Washington in 2007.
Joseph Shabalala of Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Paul Simon in Washington in 2007.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder, Joseph Shabalala continues to face an uphill battle with his health, after undergoing spine surgery that left family and friends concerned. 

The group's Sandile Khumalo told TshisaLIVE that 76-year-old Joseph was admitted to hospital for the operation two months ago, but was still "struggling" to get back on his feet. 

"He has been discharged and is recovering at home but is still struggling. He is old now. We were worried when he went in for the operation, and are still very concerned because he is sick, but he is getting stronger," Sandile said.

Sandile said that despite Joseph's age, fans of the group should not be concerned.

Although Joseph officially handed over leadership of Ladysmith Black Mambazo to his son Sibongiseni about three years ago, the star has occasionally made appearances with the group at events. Sandile said Joseph's ailing health meant he was no longer able to travel or attend events with the group.

"The group is now in the hands of Sibongiseni and he is doing a great job. We are now just looking after Joseph and making sure that he is getting the proper treatment he needs to recover," Sandile added.

Joseph has been battling with his health ever since his retirement from the group about three years and was visited by President Jacob Zuma in April after several stints in hospital for illness and back surgery.

Late last year, KZN MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo, announced the province's Department of Health would arrange for specialists at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital to treat the ailing musician after his health took turn for the worse.  

SNAPS: Inside Skolopad & her daughter's saucy photoshoot

Serving major heat and being unapologetically comfortable in their skin runs in Skolopad's family.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

AKA blasts cheating rumours: Bonang and I have never been stronger

Rapper AKA has come out strongly to slam cheating rumours surrounding his relationship with girlfriend, Bonang Matheba, saying they are stronger than ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Here's where Minnie Dlamini and Quinton's fairytale began

Local star Nandi Madida was not at Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jone's white wedding over the weekend but she more than played her part in their ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Bonang Matheba: I hit rock bottom in 2012

Bonang Matheba has opened up about a tumultuous 2012 - the year she laid assault charges against her then boyfriend, Euphonik and later dropped them ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Remembering Mandoza: I will go to his grave today with our children

It's been one year since kwaito musician Mduduzi Edmund Tshabalala, popularly known as Mandoza, died after a brief battle with brain cancer and while ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zodwa Wabantu ready to bare all as a guest stripper at club TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I'm not that vain' - Cassper declines statue offer TshisaLIVE
  3. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN: Here's a taste of Zodwa Wabantu's new song with DJ Tira TshisaLIVE
  5. Cava! Kenny K & his brood slay in matching Gucci outfits TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SARS vows to take legal action against KPMG
In conversation with Herman Mashaba
X