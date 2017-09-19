Pearl Thusi slams claims she was ‘snubbed’ from Minnie wedding
Pearl Thusi has hit back at a suggestion that she was not invited to Minnie Dlamini's recent white wedding because she was "dramatic", and sent a critic packing with a savage clapback.
As the internet was gushing over pictures from Minnie's wedding, one fan took to Twitter to claim that "dramatics" like Bonang and Pearl were not invited to the ceremony.
Never one to miss an opportunity to put a hater in their place, Pearl responded by cursing the troll.
Pearl's comment drew a flood of responses from fans, who showed their surprise at the clapback by posting hilarious memes and jokes.
Kodwa nganeyami wathathwaphi nenhlamba pic.twitter.com/htasj8oJLn— Njabs Brian Mthethwa (@brian_njabs) September 18, 2017
Lol trueeeeeeeee 😅😅😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/CW6XatM9qs— Lesegolee🌼🐩 (@Lesegol25270902) September 18, 2017
Packing and leaving S.A #NoChillInMzansi pic.twitter.com/PtSh8s4PLG— Laluk$ (@Luvo_RSA) September 18, 2017
His mom is no "celeb" though pic.twitter.com/QqLiiTT8Fh— sbongza Ganesh (@RealSbongza) September 18, 2017
Mina ngishilo uzobathuka banye u @PearlThusi 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4tCJnedLqA— bongani (@bonganisikhosa7) September 18, 2017
While most were entertained at the comment, some claimed that Pearl should have just told the critic to "voetsek" instead. Pearl later defended herself before then telling her critics to "voetsek".
If people can stop disrespecting me, I am someone's mother, so I should also be off limits if everyone's mother is off limits too.— PEARL THUSI (@PearlThusi) September 19, 2017
Mara dragging parents ain't cutting it...she could've just said "Futsek👌 "— THOUGHTSⓥ (@nduduzo_Lion) September 18, 2017
