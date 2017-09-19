TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi slams claims she was ‘snubbed’ from Minnie wedding

19 September 2017 - 10:26 By TshisaLIVE
Pearl Thusi put a troll in their place.

Image: Via Pearl Thusi's Instagram

Pearl Thusi has hit back at a suggestion that she was not invited to Minnie Dlamini's recent white wedding because she was "dramatic", and sent a critic packing with a savage clapback.

As the internet was gushing over pictures from Minnie's wedding, one fan took to Twitter to claim that "dramatics" like Bonang and Pearl were not invited to the ceremony.

Never one to miss an opportunity to put a hater in their place, Pearl responded by cursing the troll.

Pearl's comment drew a flood of responses from fans, who showed their surprise at the clapback by posting hilarious memes and jokes.

While most were entertained at the comment, some claimed that Pearl should have just told the critic to "voetsek" instead. Pearl later defended herself before then telling her critics to "voetsek".

