Pearl Thusi slams claims she was ‘snubbed’ from Minnie wedding

Pearl Thusi has hit back at a suggestion that she was not invited to Minnie Dlamini's recent white wedding because she was "dramatic", and sent a critic packing with a savage clapback.

As the internet was gushing over pictures from Minnie's wedding, one fan took to Twitter to claim that "dramatics" like Bonang and Pearl were not invited to the ceremony.

Never one to miss an opportunity to put a hater in their place, Pearl responded by cursing the troll.