A-reece talks about being 'independent' in love & music

After leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment following a contractual dispute earlier this year, there was speculation that would curb the A-reece's momentum, however the rapper has revealed that he is thriving as an independent artist.

The young rapper told TshisaLIVE that he's had to quickly learn to be responsible now that he has no backing from a big label however he is enjoying the creative freedom.

"It's crazy and it's hard. I've had to learn to be more responsible and consider the business side of making music now that I'm independent. I am however enjoying the freedom to do whatever I want, especially in making music," he said.

A-reece, Fifi Cooper and B3nchMarQ left the record label after internal conflict with management in February.

The Paradise hitmaker, who has since joined a group called The Wrecking Crew, said he is "blessed" to have found himself in the company of people who care about him.

"I'm currently in the studio working on a project although I can't say whether it will be an EP or album or what. We are also doing Whose Tour Is It Anyway with the likes of rapper JR. We're taking the music to the people because they deserve it," he said.

The 20-year-old also revealed that he is currently single, and joked that girls just wanted to hang out with him. He added that he is currently content with his life of making music and performing.

"The way I'm living right now, I'm all about the music. Yes, I'm single but I'm a 20-year-old," he said.