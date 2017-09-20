TshisaLIVE

CONFIRMED: The Ranakas reality show to return to screens

20 September 2017 - 11:57 By TshisaLIVE
Popular reality show The Ranakas is headed back to TV screens.
Popular Mzansi Magic reality show based on the famous Ranaka family has been renewed for a second season and will be on air from October 12.

The show, which was a huge hit with audiences during its first season earlier this year, is currently wrapping up filming and production on its second season. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Manaka Ranaka confirmed the show would return and said that fans could expect to see more drama and hilarity from the famous family.

"It is really exciting to know that our show was authentic enough to deserve a second season. People don't realise how hard it is but it is also really rewarding. We are not a glamourous family and I think people realised that in the first season. We showed that we are just the same as any other family, with drama and fights. None of it is scripted, that is exactly how we are," Ranaka said.

Manaka's sister Dineo Ranaka made headlines earlier this year when she told Drum that she was tired of the drama of her own reality show Dineo’s Diary

Manaka confirmed that Dineo would be an important part of The Ranakas.

"Dineo is an important part of the family. We joke that there must have been lightning when Dineo was conceived because she has always been filled with drama," Manaka added. 

