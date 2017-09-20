TshisaLIVE

Diski Diva's Sibongile Masuku explains why she ain't about the polygamous life

20 September 2017 - 13:24 By TshisaLIVE
Diski Diva's Sibongile Masuku said she would not allow her man to take a second wife.


Reality TV star Sibongile Masuku has recently shared her disapproval of a polygamous lifestyle, explaining that she's just not interested in sharing her man.

Speaking on the Fresh Breakfast radio show on Wednesday morning, the wife of Bloemfontein Celtic player Khethokwakhe Masuku explained that she would never allow her husband to take a second wife.

This, after one of the hosts asked her if, instead of side chicks, she would allow her husband to marry a second wife.

"No, not happening. Nobody in my home has ever taken a second wife, so why would I agree? Nobody in his family has attempted polygamy, so where would he get that idea? No, what mine is mine and mine alone, I don't play like that," she said.

During a recent interview with TshisaLIVE, Sibongile said she hated side chicks because they are inconsiderate.

"Firstly, these people are inconsiderate. I mean we are all women after all. Why are you doing things with a man that is taken and still have the audacity to take your phone and call his wife or take pictures and things like that? I am not saying men are innocent but we as women must always think of each other. So I don't like side chicks, in fact I hate side chicks because they are all disrespectful," she said.

