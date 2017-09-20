'F**k you'- iFani slams Metro FM DJ over 'irrelevant' claims

SAMA-award winning rapper iFani has hit back at a suggestion by Metro FM DJ Rashid Kay that the rapper was no longer relevant and part of local hip-hop.

Rashid, who is also the co-founder of the South African Hip-Hop Awards, took to social media recently to post retweet a comment made by iFani three years ago in which he criticised the awards.

Rashid accompanied this with a stinging comment warning rappers to "never talk sh*t when you think you're on top of the game. 10 years later, we'll still be here and you won't."

iFani saw the tweet as an attack on him and responded with a spicy clapback.