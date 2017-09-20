TshisaLIVE

'People have been brainwashed' - Ringo Madlingozi on 90% local content failure

20 September 2017 - 13:50 By TshisaLIVE
Musician Ringo Madlingozi believes people will adapt to local music if it is played more often.
Musician Ringo Madlingozi believes people will adapt to local music if it is played more often.
Image: Via Instagram

Veteran musician Ringo Madlingozi believes the SABC's 90% local content quota failed because South Africans have been "brainwashed" into wanting foreign music.  

During an interview with Gareth Cliff on Cliffcentral, Ringo said that even though he was an avid supporter of the policy, it didn't benefit him financially as an artist. 

"Did you get paid?" Gareth asked, to which Ringo simply answered "No."

"I'm in South Africa. We need to play our own music, black or white. We have our own music, don't we? And for the fact that the advertisers are the ones who decide that we need to have Beyonce or whatever playing, for me, I believe that we need to love ourselves more," he said.

Ringo said that he believed that the policy failed because people were so used to listening to foreign songs. 

"People have been so brainwashed into wanting to listen to foreign music. You are going to want to listen to something (if it's played all the time). There used to be this song by Judy Boucher (Can't Be With You Tonight) that I hated it until I loved it," he explained.

The musician said that if more local music was played, people would adapt and eventually grow to love their own music. Ringo added that he did not hate foreign artists, but felt like South Africans needed to change their mindset towards local music. 

CONFIRMED: The Ranakas reality show to return to screens

Popular Mzansi Magic reality show based on the famous Ranaka family has been renewed for a second season and will be on air from October 12. The ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'F**k you'- iFani slams Metro FM DJ over 'irrelevant' claims

SAMA-award winning rapper iFani has hit back at a suggestion by Metro FM DJ Rashid Kay that the rapper was no longer relevant and part of local ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'I've been called man because I appeared outwardly strong' - Serena Williams' open letter to her mom

New mom Serena Williams has penned a heartwarming letter to her mother in which she explains that seeing her daughter's resemblance to her body ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

IN MEMES: Twitter 'needs counselling' after last night's Please Step In

Twitter users believe they need therapy after watching another heart-wrenching episode of Mzansi Magic's Please Step In, where rape and heartbreak ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Lorcia Cooper speaks out on being typecast as a coloured actress

After years of being typecast into the character of a "pretty coloured girl," actress Lorcia Cooper wants to break the mould of what people believe ...
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. AKA blasts cheating rumours: Bonang and I have never been stronger TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's where Minnie Dlamini and Quinton's fairytale began TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter dubs OPW's groom 'the nation's husband' TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Thusi slams claims she was ‘snubbed’ from Minnie wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. I am not making a political statement - 'Ubaba ka Duduzane' gqom hitmaker TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Police attacked in gang ridden Hanover Park
Chef Benny shares his kitchen hacks
X