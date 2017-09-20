TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu slams song 'asking her to wear panties'

20 September 2017 - 13:41 By TshisaLIVE
Zodwa Wabantu has slammed a song about her.
Image: Via Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu has hit back at the release of a song, which called on her to  wear underwear, claiming that she didn't need musicians to sing about her because she is already famous.

The song which has been released by veteran singer and comedian Pastor Mjosty has been doing the rounds on social media.  

Zodwa told TshisaLIVE that she was made aware of the song when Mjosty sent her a Whatsapp message asking her to share it on her social media pages because it would make her "huge and famous".

"I support him and gave him my blessing but I have nothing to do with the song. I'm huge already and don't need anyone to make me huge," she said.

She slammed any calls for her to wear underwear and said she has not interest to even listen to the song.  

"People mustn't tell me how to live my life. I don't care about the song, I don't give a sh*t about the song but he must stop pulling my name into it. He must hustle on his own and not use my name for publicity," she said.

