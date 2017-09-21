Baby Cele ties the knot in private ceremony

Veteran actress Baby Cele has confirmed that she and her beau tied the knot in a private ceremony over the weekend.

Taking to social media, Baby shared the exciting news with fans.

"Love may be blind but marriage is a real eye-opener," she captioned one of the pictures.

Baby told Sowetan she was enjoying every moment of this new chapter in her life.

"I am excited...getting married is a lovely and strange feeling. I am enjoying every minute of being Mrs Maloka. And he is just a lovely person," she said.

The intimate ceremony was apparently attended by family and close friends, including Thembi Mtshali, Dineo Nchabeleng and Slindile Nodangala.

Here's a glimpse into her special day: