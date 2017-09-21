TshisaLIVE

Baby Cele ties the knot in private ceremony

21 September 2017 - 13:07 By TshisaLIVE
Baby Cele and her new hubby.
Baby Cele and her new hubby.
Image: Via Instagram

Veteran actress Baby Cele has confirmed that she and her beau tied the knot in a private ceremony over the weekend. 

Taking to social media, Baby shared the exciting news with fans. 

"Love may be blind but marriage is a real eye-opener," she captioned one of the pictures. 

Baby told Sowetan she was enjoying every moment of this new chapter in her life. 

"I am excited...getting married is a lovely and strange feeling. I am enjoying every minute of being Mrs Maloka. And he is just a lovely person," she said. 

The intimate ceremony was apparently attended by family and close friends, including Thembi Mtshali, Dineo Nchabeleng and Slindile Nodangala. 

Here's a glimpse into her special day: 

Pearl Thusi speaks on her fear of not being 'good enough'

Pearl Thusi has reflected on how she once turned down a pay cheque at Metro FM because she felt she was "not good enough" and did not deserve to be ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

'Let’s take it to the top!' - Riky Rick joins Black Coffee's label

Six months after announcing his decision to leave Mabala Noise, rapper Riky Rick has signed with Black Coffee's record label and management company ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

WATCH: I'm done with Diski Divas, says 'misunderstood' Kia Ntshole

After constantly being  "misunderstood" and being on the receiving end of major public hate for two seasons on popular reality show Diski Divas, ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Joyous Celebration slams fake accident reports

Award-winning gospel group Joyous Celebration have blasted fake reports, which claimed 10 people died when their tour bus was involved in an accident ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. I am not making a political statement - 'Ubaba ka Duduzane' gqom hitmaker TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA blasts cheating rumours: Bonang and I have never been stronger TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi slams claims she was ‘snubbed’ from Minnie wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. Here are 5 things worth knowing about Nicole Nyaba TshisaLIVE
  5. Asanda Foji 'couldn’t continue lying' about her life on social media TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Guptas defeated in bid to stop bank account closures
Only 4 people on Earth still speak 25,000-year-old SA language
X