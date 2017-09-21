TshisaLIVE

Celeste Ntuli bags leading role in upcoming local flick

21 September 2017 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Celeste Ntuli and Nigerian actor Tayo Faniran will star in the upcoming local romcom Looking For Love
Actress Celeste Ntuli and Nigerian actor Tayo Faniran will star in the upcoming local romcom Looking For Love
Image: Via Celeste Ntuli Instagram

After a successful one woman comedy show, Black Tax, comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli has started shooting for upcoming local flick, Looking For Love, in which she plays the leading lady. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the actress said viewers can expect tons of fun from the film. 

"The film is called Looking for Love and it is my first lead role and I'm so excited. It's a romantic comedy and we are trying to go for everything that hasn't been done before," she said.

Celeste said being on set has been amazing and she was happy she got a chance to contribute to the creative process. She said there was a great balance of different types of humour in the film, which features four comedians.

The actress explained that she hoped that her young and vibrant character would not only cement her name as an actress, but would also help people see she's "an actress with range".

"I play a young woman called Buyi Dube, she's in her late 30s and single. A typical workaholic. She's Zulu, moved to Joburg for work and is under a lot of pressure to find love. People will find it easy to relate to her. People around her are getting married and everyone keeps asking when she will do the same. She goes through crazy things to find the kind of love others describe," she said. 

The film is directed Adze Ugah and features a star-studded cast including including Phindile Gwala, Trevor Gumbi and acting veteran Lillian Dube who plays Celeste's on-screen mother.

The film is set to be released early 2018.

Karlien van Jaarsveld is having a girl!

Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld and her hubby, Joe Breytenbach have revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.
TshisaLIVE
17 hours ago

'People have been brainwashed' - Ringo Madlingozi on 90% local content failure

Veteran musician Ringo Madlingozi believes the SABC's 90% local content quota failed because South Africans have been "brainwashed" into wanting ...
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu slams song 'asking her to wear panties'

Zodwa Wabantu has hit back at the release of a song, which called on her to  wear underwear, claiming that she didn't need musicians to sing about ...
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

A-reece talks about being 'independent' in love & music

After leaving Ambitiouz Entertainment following a contractual dispute earlier this year, there was speculation that would curb the A-reece's ...
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Mahoota clears the air on Trompie reunion 'snub'

DJ Mahoota has rubbished suggestions that he was "not interested" in working with other members of the popular group Trompies ahead of their reunion, ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. AKA blasts cheating rumours: Bonang and I have never been stronger TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl Thusi slams claims she was ‘snubbed’ from Minnie wedding TshisaLIVE
  3. I am not making a political statement - 'Ubaba ka Duduzane' gqom hitmaker TshisaLIVE
  4. Here's where Minnie Dlamini and Quinton's fairytale began TshisaLIVE
  5. Here are 5 things worth knowing about Nicole Nyaba TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Only 4 people on Earth still speak 25,000-year-old SA language
Thief walks in empty-handed and drives off with Rolls-Royce
X