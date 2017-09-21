TshisaLIVE

Joyous Celebration slams fake accident reports

21 September 2017
Joyous Celebration co-founder Jabu Hlongwane
Joyous Celebration co-founder Jabu Hlongwane
Image: Via Instagram

Award-winning gospel group Joyous Celebration have blasted fake reports, which claimed 10 people died when their tour bus was involved in an accident two weeks ago.

A report on a fake news site claimed that the driver of the tour bus fell asleep behind the wheel, which caused the vehicle to hit a huge rock. 

In a statement issued the group slammed the report and labelled it "distasteful". 

“It is disheartening to have to read about such false news, especially at a time like this when we have been praying for our land to receive healing. We are just concluding our 21st national tour praying with communities to call on God our Almighty to heal our land," said Pastor Jabu Hlongwane. 

He added that the fake report disturbed many of the group's fans, who have been calling their offices "to no end" to confirm the report.

“We wish to assure our fans that all our members are in good health, and we are gearing up to serenade the Essence Festival Durban patrons on Sunday, 1 October with Bishop TD Jakes and Kimberley in November," added the group's Lindelani Mkhize.

