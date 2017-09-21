Twitter thinks Khune's in top form because he's made peace with Minnie's marriage

Twitter has decided that Itumeleng Khune's recent 'winning streak' on the field is because he's finally made peace that ex-girlfriend, Minnie Dlamini is a taken woman. This after the Kaizer Chiefs goal keeper walked away with the man of the match trophy three times in a row.

Itumeleng and Minnie were once one Mzansi's 'it couples' before they split in 2014, which left many of their fans disappointed.

Minnie has since married the love of her life Quinton Jones and Twitter believes that this has something to do with Khune's amazing game.

With a truckload of memes, Twitter users went on to share how happy they are that Minnie's wedding had a great effect on Itumeleng and went on to warn "celebrity girls" to stay away from Khune.

They don't want anyone to mess with the "success spell" that Minnie's wedding has left on Itu and in turn Kaizer Chiefs: