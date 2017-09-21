TshisaLIVE

Twitter thinks Khune's in top form because he's made peace with Minnie's marriage

21 September 2017 - 09:39 By TshisaLIVE
Twitter is proud of Itumeleng Khune for
Twitter is proud of Itumeleng Khune for "accepting that Minnie is officially gone".
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Twitter has decided that Itumeleng Khune's recent 'winning streak' on the field is because he's finally made peace that ex-girlfriend, Minnie Dlamini is a taken woman. This after the Kaizer Chiefs goal keeper walked away with the man of the match trophy three times in a row. 

Itumeleng and Minnie were once one Mzansi's 'it couples' before they split in 2014, which left many of their fans disappointed.  

Minnie has since married the love of her life Quinton Jones and Twitter believes that this has something to do with Khune's amazing game.

With a truckload of memes, Twitter users went on to share how happy they are that Minnie's wedding had a great effect on Itumeleng and went on to warn "celebrity girls" to stay away from Khune.

They don't want anyone to mess with the "success spell" that Minnie's wedding has left on Itu and in turn Kaizer Chiefs:

But someone thinks Zodwa has something to do with Khune's flourishment!

Esther Mahlangu 'honoured' to be celebrated on New York boulevard

Traditional artist Esther Mahlangu is "excited and honoured" to have her bold Ndebele artwork brighten up the streets of New York in the form of a ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Celeste Ntuli bags leading role in upcoming local flick

After a successful one woman comedy show, Black Tax, comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli has started shooting for upcoming local flick, Looking For ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Karlien van Jaarsveld is having a girl!

Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld and her hubby, Joe Breytenbach have revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

'People have been brainwashed' - Ringo Madlingozi on 90% local content failure

Veteran musician Ringo Madlingozi believes the SABC's 90% local content quota failed because South Africans have been "brainwashed" into wanting ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu slams song 'asking her to wear panties'

Zodwa Wabantu has hit back at the release of a song, which called on her to  wear underwear, claiming that she didn't need musicians to sing about ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. AKA blasts cheating rumours: Bonang and I have never been stronger TshisaLIVE
  2. Pearl Thusi slams claims she was ‘snubbed’ from Minnie wedding TshisaLIVE
  3. I am not making a political statement - 'Ubaba ka Duduzane' gqom hitmaker TshisaLIVE
  4. Here's where Minnie Dlamini and Quinton's fairytale began TshisaLIVE
  5. Here are 5 things worth knowing about Nicole Nyaba TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Joburg woman fights off gun-wielding robbers
Guptas defeated in bid to stop bank account closures
X