Twitter thinks Khune's in top form because he's made peace with Minnie's marriage
Twitter has decided that Itumeleng Khune's recent 'winning streak' on the field is because he's finally made peace that ex-girlfriend, Minnie Dlamini is a taken woman. This after the Kaizer Chiefs goal keeper walked away with the man of the match trophy three times in a row.
Itumeleng and Minnie were once one Mzansi's 'it couples' before they split in 2014, which left many of their fans disappointed.
Minnie has since married the love of her life Quinton Jones and Twitter believes that this has something to do with Khune's amazing game.
With a truckload of memes, Twitter users went on to share how happy they are that Minnie's wedding had a great effect on Itumeleng and went on to warn "celebrity girls" to stay away from Khune.
They don't want anyone to mess with the "success spell" that Minnie's wedding has left on Itu and in turn Kaizer Chiefs:
I think Khune has accepted that Minnie is gone forever!! He's playing like a man with no stress!!🤔 #AbsaPrem #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/GvulHQlY1M— The Gentleman (@SihleZondi3) September 20, 2017
There Only Two Goalkeepers In This Country , Itumeleng Khune & Others ! pic.twitter.com/194jXwsmuc— Abuti Yus!e (@WASINATOR_95) September 20, 2017
To all the ladys in RSA stay away from Itumeleng Khune...we at Chiefs like him like this. pic.twitter.com/NIHoXXN1Ol— #LookSmart (@Biza_Mogwera) September 20, 2017
letting go of a toxic relationship can help you be more focused n be a better person. Look at #Khune now pic.twitter.com/TiHLpo1CSX— Nonke Mabizela (@nonkem) September 21, 2017
@IIKHUNE_32_16 @BernardParker @KaizerChiefs @PutcoMafani I don't wanna see these celebs gals near my boy Khune! pic.twitter.com/uBPndvGOaI— Terra ka Mgculo (@TMgculo) September 21, 2017
So Minnie got married last weekend and Khune got his third Man of the Match consecutively in less than 10 days. What next? #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/B0i2gwV5gC— Sboniso Mngadi™ (@sbonisomngadi) September 20, 2017
Itumeleng khune is the best goalkeeper in the world🙌👏👏 pic.twitter.com/oP2JrBT2pu— #FillUpFNBStadium 🔵 (@NemahunguniR) September 20, 2017
@MinnieDlamini your marriage is good for our team...Khune's performance is tops. Wise move minnie! Please keep this one.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pvKKVnqF5a— Uyang'casha na? (@iwant_theland) September 20, 2017
We Kaizer Chiefs fans at the moment We Hope & Pray Itumeleng Khune doesn't find a Girlfriend till the Season End!! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OsNx0NMlGW— King Mphomane (@Real_King_SA) September 20, 2017
Can Minnie Dlamini get married every week for the sake of all Kaizer Chiefs? Being Mrs Jones has ignited something in Khune's performance! pic.twitter.com/tnOsHC9ay5— Coach Dukes (@produkes) September 20, 2017
Khune one of the best In the world pic.twitter.com/WPZ7hYQWJj— Thuthukani (@Thuthuk70579887) September 21, 2017
Itu Khune gets another man of the match... More like Man of Country.... Wena Mr Jones u can keep Minnie... Re sharp ka ene pic.twitter.com/BurHx4pM1m— Obakeng Bucks (@buckszido1010) September 20, 2017
But someone thinks Zodwa has something to do with Khune's flourishment!
Ever since Itumeleng Khune took a photo with Zodwa Wabantu, he has won Man of the Match in every game. @KaizerChiefs Amakhosi ajabulile pic.twitter.com/Xd6uaYq9be— Coach Dukes (@produkes) September 20, 2017
