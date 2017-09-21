WATCH: Inside Antonio Banderas' visit to Nkosi's Haven

The children from non-profit organisation Nkosi's Haven were full of smiles when Hollywood actor, Antonio Banderas and Pearl Thusi visited them.

Antonio who is in the country to promote his new fragrance range, visited the orphanage to spend time with the children it cares for.

Nkosi's Haven is an non-profit organisation that helps care for destitute HIV infected mothers, and their children.

Pearl shared a heartwarming video, which showed the kids singing and dancing, while Antonio who is also a photographer captured the special moments.

The Mask of Zorro star told journalists at a press conference earlier this week that giving back to charity was something that was close to his heart.

"Anything that has to do with kids... on the verge of injustice. There are many people in the world, especially kids, who live on the frontier of [injustice]. If you can put a little of yourself in there to help that is important," he said.