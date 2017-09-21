TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Inside Antonio Banderas' visit to Nkosi's Haven

21 September 2017 - 12:04 By TshisaLIVE
Pearl Thusi and Antonio Banderas spent time with children at Nkosi's Haven.
Pearl Thusi and Antonio Banderas spent time with children at Nkosi's Haven.
Image: Via Instagram

The children from non-profit organisation Nkosi's Haven were full of smiles when Hollywood actor, Antonio Banderas and Pearl Thusi visited them. 

Antonio who is in the country to promote his new fragrance range, visited the orphanage to spend time with the children it cares for. 

Nkosi's Haven is an non-profit organisation that helps care for destitute HIV infected mothers, and their children. 

Pearl shared a heartwarming video, which showed the kids singing and dancing, while Antonio who is also a photographer captured the special moments. 

The Mask of Zorro star told journalists at a press conference earlier this week that giving back to charity was something that was close to his heart. 

"Anything that has to do with kids... on the verge of injustice. There are many people in the world, especially kids, who live on the frontier of [injustice]. If you can put a little of yourself in there to help that is important," he said.

Pearl Thusi speaks on her fear of not being 'good enough'

Pearl Thusi has reflected on how she once turned down a pay cheque at Metro FM because she felt she was "not good enough" and did not deserve to be ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

'Let’s take it to the top!' - Riky Rick joins Black Coffee's label

Six months after announcing his decision to leave Mabala Noise, rapper Riky Rick has signed with Black Coffee's record label and management company ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

WATCH: I'm done with Diski Divas, says 'misunderstood' Kia Ntshole

After constantly being  "misunderstood" and being on the receiving end of major public hate for two seasons on popular reality show Diski Divas, ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Joyous Celebration slams fake accident reports

Award-winning gospel group Joyous Celebration have blasted fake reports, which claimed 10 people died when their tour bus was involved in an accident ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. I am not making a political statement - 'Ubaba ka Duduzane' gqom hitmaker TshisaLIVE
  2. AKA blasts cheating rumours: Bonang and I have never been stronger TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi slams claims she was ‘snubbed’ from Minnie wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. Here are 5 things worth knowing about Nicole Nyaba TshisaLIVE
  5. Asanda Foji 'couldn’t continue lying' about her life on social media TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Guptas defeated in bid to stop bank account closures
Only 4 people on Earth still speak 25,000-year-old SA language
X