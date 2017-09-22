TshisaLIVE

Boity's mom is super proud of her

22 September 2017 - 07:00 By TshisaLIVE
Boity's mother Modiehi is very proud of her daughter.
Boity's mother Modiehi is very proud of her daughter.
Image: Via Instagram

Boity's mom could not contain her pride as the TV personality stepped into the next chapter of her career.

The actress celebrated the launch of her own company and range of toning pill, which was apparently in the making for years. 

"Today is the day! I'm super proud of you ngwanake! (my child) May God bless this empire you're building for yourself, One so remarkable and beautiful!" she wrote.

Celebrities such as Maps Maponyane, Basetsana Kumalo and Khanyi Dhlomo were in attendance at the launch last night.

#humanlimitless #BTSLaunch @basetsanakumalo @boity

A post shared by Sibusiso Sibanyoni (@sbu_kandee) on

We attract who we are, not what we wish for. Hence the importance of Gandhi's words: "Be the change you wish to see in the world." Our greatest work is the work we do on ourselves. Last night was beautiful, inspirational, stylish, joyful, pioneering and meaningful @boity because that is who you are. #BTS, your new health and wellness brand is not only about achieving a better exterior but also about doing the inner work to become internally beautiful. Your long journey has been worthwhile. You've done yourself proud and shown what limitless possibilities there are for us all if we dare to dream, visualise, work and believe. Thank you for inviting me to be your mentor and to speak at your outstanding event. May you achieve success, happiness and positive impact beyond your wildest dreams. You and your adorable Mom are deeply loved. 💕💕💕🎊🎊🎊 #BoityToningSystem #BoityRevealed #HumanLimitless #DreamBelieveAchieve #WomanFulfillingHerDestiny #HalalaThings

A post shared by Khanyi Dhlomo (@khanyidhlomo) on

Twitter thinks Khune's in top form because he's made peace with Minnie's marriage

Twitter has decided that Itumeleng Khune's recent 'winning streak' on the field is because he's finally made peace that ex-girlfriend, Minnie Dlamini ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Esther Mahlangu 'honoured' to be celebrated on New York boulevard

Traditional artist Esther Mahlangu is "excited and honoured" to have her bold Ndebele artwork brighten up the streets of New York in the form of a ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Celeste Ntuli bags leading role in upcoming local flick

After a successful one woman comedy show, Black Tax, comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli has started shooting for upcoming local flick, Looking For ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Karlien van Jaarsveld is having a girl!

Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld and her hubby, Joe Breytenbach have revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'People have been brainwashed' - Ringo Madlingozi on 90% local content failure

Veteran musician Ringo Madlingozi believes the SABC's 90% local content quota failed because South Africans have been "brainwashed" into wanting ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Asanda Foji 'couldn’t continue lying' about her life on social media TshisaLIVE
  2. I am not making a political statement - 'Ubaba ka Duduzane' gqom hitmaker TshisaLIVE
  3. Here are 5 things worth knowing about Nicole Nyaba TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Thusi slams claims she was ‘snubbed’ from Minnie wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA blasts cheating rumours: Bonang and I have never been stronger TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Guptas defeated in bid to stop bank account closures
Only 4 people on Earth still speak 25,000-year-old SA language
X