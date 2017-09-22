Boity's mom is super proud of her

Boity's mom could not contain her pride as the TV personality stepped into the next chapter of her career.

The actress celebrated the launch of her own company and range of toning pill, which was apparently in the making for years.

"Today is the day! I'm super proud of you ngwanake! (my child) May God bless this empire you're building for yourself, One so remarkable and beautiful!" she wrote.

Celebrities such as Maps Maponyane, Basetsana Kumalo and Khanyi Dhlomo were in attendance at the launch last night.