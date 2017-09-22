Boity's mom is super proud of her
Boity's mom could not contain her pride as the TV personality stepped into the next chapter of her career.
The actress celebrated the launch of her own company and range of toning pill, which was apparently in the making for years.
"Today is the day! I'm super proud of you ngwanake! (my child) May God bless this empire you're building for yourself, One so remarkable and beautiful!" she wrote.
Celebrities such as Maps Maponyane, Basetsana Kumalo and Khanyi Dhlomo were in attendance at the launch last night.
We attract who we are, not what we wish for. Hence the importance of Gandhi's words: "Be the change you wish to see in the world." Our greatest work is the work we do on ourselves. Last night was beautiful, inspirational, stylish, joyful, pioneering and meaningful @boity because that is who you are. #BTS, your new health and wellness brand is not only about achieving a better exterior but also about doing the inner work to become internally beautiful. Your long journey has been worthwhile. You've done yourself proud and shown what limitless possibilities there are for us all if we dare to dream, visualise, work and believe. Thank you for inviting me to be your mentor and to speak at your outstanding event. May you achieve success, happiness and positive impact beyond your wildest dreams. You and your adorable Mom are deeply loved. 💕💕💕🎊🎊🎊 #BoityToningSystem #BoityRevealed #HumanLimitless #DreamBelieveAchieve #WomanFulfillingHerDestiny #HalalaThings
@boity I am so happy to see you live out your passion and dreams with this new exciting chapter in your life's journey . I have no doubt that you will continue to grow as you have these past 7 years or so that I've known you, always staying true to who you are and rising to the next level. Congratulations to you and your partners on @humanlimitless Bisous 😘✨✨✨ #BTSlaunch #humanlimitless ##boityrevealed #boitytoningsupport
It is finally here!!! #BoityToningSupport.. 💃🏽💃🏽🕺🏽🕺🏽 I couldn't be more proud of you ngwanake,@Boity #BTS!! pic.twitter.com/3oCbjV6EMD— Modiehi Thulo (@modiehi_thulo) September 20, 2017
She is #BlackExcellence .. fight me! pic.twitter.com/kwYJoWOt20— Modiehi Thulo (@modiehi_thulo) September 21, 2017
When your support system is concrete, failure is the universe's way of saying try harder, otherwise it is not an option! . . . . . #BoityRevealed #BTSLaunch #HumanLimitless #BTS #Boity #BetterLiving #Healthy #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #Health Wellness #Fitness #Best .. Meet The Best Version of You! #LiveABetterLife #BetterLife #Greatness #BestYou #Happiness #Joy #Beautiful #Gorgeous #Fashion #Friends #Love #Laughter #Joy #AboutLastNight
