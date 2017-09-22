TshisaLIVE

'I feel like people are lying' - Zakes Bantwini on celebs downplaying education

22 September 2017 - 07:36 By TshisaLIVE
Musician Zakes Bantwini shares his views on the importance of education.
Musician Zakes Bantwini has some strong views about celebrities, who according to him  'downplay' the importance of being an educated artist.

Speaking on Cliff Central the musician, who studied music and later business, said he was disappointed in celebrities who tell young kids that they could "make it" without education.

"Every time when I go to these music workshops, where people are talking to artists, I feel like people are lying. Telling people that 'you don't need school, this thing you can do it' and I'm like you are lying! Maybe you don't need school but don't tell them that they don't need school because you are robbing them of their careers," he said.

Zakes said he knew that some of the celebrities who preach the message of making it in the industry without an education felt they were empowering the youngsters. However, he maintained that bashing education, was not the way to go about empowerment.

"I've been in this for very long time and it's not because I'm smart or because I'm very talented, but it's because I went to school. I tell people that school helps you to think differently and school also gives you a database of artists and people," he said.

