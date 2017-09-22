TshisaLIVE

'I surrender' - Blue Mbombo shares letter of getting dumped

22 September 2017 - 11:25 By TshisaLIVE
Blue Mbombo shared a breakup letter in which she was dumped.
Blue Mbombo shared a breakup letter in which she was dumped.
Image: Via Instagram

Blue Mbombo has reflected on getting dumped through a message written at the back of a photograph by her ex-boyfriend, who said he could "not fight" for her anymore and was moving on.  

In an Instagram Live video, Blue explained that she always told people she had never been dumped, only to find a picture reminding her that this was not the case.

She shared a picture of a message written to her by an ex, saying: "To Blue, you once told me that 'a good soldier knows when to fight and when to surrender' and you also said people deal with situations differently. I gave it my all and today I surrender."

The ex went on to ask Blue to honour his decision and not take it badly.

"This is my own way of a giant step in trying to move on...please don't take it in a bad way," he added.

Blue's ex explained why he decided to write the message on the back of a photograph, saying that it was a photo of Blue striking her "best pose".

Take a look at the breakup letter below. 

I think I am white 'cause I can’t click my tongue? - Lerato hits back at hate

Lerato Kganyago has never been one to hold back when challenged and the star once again got into a spicy twar over not being able to click her tongue ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Bonang to take her memoir overseas

After relaunching her memoir Bonang: From A to B, Bonang Matheba is set to introduce the book to an international audience with a book signing in ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Boity's mom is super proud of her

Boity's mom could not contain her pride as the TV personality stepped into the next chapter of her career.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Nasty C left traumatised after house robbery

Rapper Nasty C was left shaken after he and four others were tied up and held at gunpoint at his home in Roodekraans, Johannesburg on Wednesday ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

WATCH: I'm done with Diski Divas, says 'misunderstood' Kia Ntshole

After constantly being  "misunderstood" and being on the receiving end of major public hate for two seasons on popular reality show Diski Divas, ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Asanda Foji 'couldn’t continue lying' about her life on social media TshisaLIVE
  2. I am not making a political statement - 'Ubaba ka Duduzane' gqom hitmaker TshisaLIVE
  3. Here are 5 things worth knowing about Nicole Nyaba TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Thusi slams claims she was ‘snubbed’ from Minnie wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter 'needs counselling' after last night's Please Step In TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Mugabe calls Trump a "giant gold Goliath."
NOMFUNDO [OFFICIAL TRAILER]
X