Social media is not about the flash and glamour, says Bontle Modiselle

22 September 2017 - 11:42 By TshisaLIVE
Bontle Modiselle said that more celebs need to be true to themselves.
Club 808 presenter Bontle Modiselle believes that too many celebs are using social media to flaunt their lavish lifestyles instead of using the power of the platform to empower themselves. 

Speaking to Weza Matomane on CliffCentral on Thursday, Bontle explained that as much as celebs had to "adapt or die" on social media it should never be used as a platform to show off.

"People's perceptions of social media is that it needs to be all about the flashing lights and the glamourous. It is not about that. Use your platform to compliment and promote your work," she said.

She said that more people needed to "be aware" of who they were and stay true to themselves instead of pretending to be something they were not.

Bontle first rose to fame as a dancer and choreographer and said that too few dancers valued themselves in the industry, partly contributing to a lack of respect for dancers in the industry.

"When it comes to, for instance, an event. They say to artists: 'this is where you can change'. You have your own changing room. You have your own rider so everything you requested is taken care of...dancers: 'Oh there's a toilet, you can change there'. You only get a bottle of water two hours after you perform. It is like where has the human thing gone? You can't treat people like that," she added.

