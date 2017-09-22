Trevor Gumbi on his divorce: We fell out of love

Comedian Trevor Gumbi has revealed that getting a divorce after 11 years of marriage was not part of the plan, but no one is to blame because they simply fell out of love.

Trevor and Lucille announced their split two weeks ago by sharing the same picture and message on Instagram.

Speaking to Drum magazine, Trevor said that they would always be a family, friends and good business partners.

The comedian who filed for bankruptcy when he was 28 years old, started using drugs to deal with his problems but things just got worse.

Trevor said that even though the drugs played a part in ruining his marriage, there were also other issues.

"There was a also a lack of intimacy and everyday niggles that eventually snowballed into one big mess . We fell out of love. It happens, no one is to blame," he said.

Just days after confirming their split, Trevor announced his Divorce Comedy Tour. The project will see Trevor open up about filing for bankruptcy, overcoming addiction and going through a divorce.

"I’ve always been honest with my material - speaking my truth and about situations that have contributed to me being me. This is no different. I feel now is the right time for me to tell this story and I want to tell it on my own terms," he said in a statement.