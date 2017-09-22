TshisaLIVE

Trevor Gumbi on his divorce: We fell out of love

22 September 2017 - 13:12 By TshisaLIVE
Trevor Gumbi opens up about his split.
Trevor Gumbi opens up about his split.
Image: Via Instagram

Comedian Trevor Gumbi has revealed that getting a divorce after 11 years of marriage was not part of the plan, but no one is to blame because they simply fell out of love. 

Trevor and Lucille announced their split two weeks ago by sharing the same picture and message on Instagram. 

Speaking to Drum magazine, Trevor said that they would always be a family, friends and good business partners. 

The comedian who filed for bankruptcy when he was 28 years old, started using drugs to deal with his problems but things just got worse. 

Trevor said that even though the drugs played a part in ruining his marriage, there were also other issues. 

"There was a also a lack of intimacy and everyday niggles that eventually snowballed into one big mess . We fell out of love. It happens, no one is to blame," he said. 

Just days after confirming their split, Trevor announced his Divorce Comedy Tour.  The project will see Trevor open up about filing for bankruptcy, overcoming addiction and going through a divorce. 

"I’ve always been honest with my material - speaking my truth and about situations that have contributed to me being me. This is no different. I feel now is the right time for me to tell this story and I want to tell it on my own terms," he said in a statement. 

Social media is not about the flash and glamour, says Bontle Modiselle

Club 808 presenter Bontle Modiselle believes that too many celebs are using social media to flaunt their lavish lifestyles instead of using the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'I surrender' - Blue Mbombo shares letter of getting dumped

Blue Mbombo has reflected on getting dumped through a message written at the back of a photograph by her ex-boyfriend, who said he could "not fight" ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

I think I am white 'cause I can’t click my tongue? - Lerato hits back at hate

Lerato Kganyago has never been one to hold back when challenged and the star once again got into a spicy twar over not being able to click her tongue ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

WATCH: Nakhane Toure strips down in new music video

SAMA-award winning singer and movie star Nakhane Toure has never been shy to show off his body in his artistic music videos and once again had fans ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Asanda Foji 'couldn’t continue lying' about her life on social media TshisaLIVE
  2. I am not making a political statement - 'Ubaba ka Duduzane' gqom hitmaker TshisaLIVE
  3. Here are 5 things worth knowing about Nicole Nyaba TshisaLIVE
  4. Pearl Thusi slams claims she was ‘snubbed’ from Minnie wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter 'needs counselling' after last night's Please Step In TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Angry mountaineer Sean Wisedale drives off with guard hut
Mugabe calls Trump a "giant gold Goliath."
X