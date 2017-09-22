WATCH: Nakhane Toure strips down in new music video
SAMA-award winning singer and movie star Nakhane Toure has never been shy to show off his body in his artistic music videos and once again had fans blushing with a steamy video for his latest single, Clairvoyant.
In the video Nakhane can be seen caressing and kissing a man while the pair are dressed in only their underwear.
It also features the pair sharing a bath tub as Nakhane stares into the distance.
Fans of the artist have hailed the video, praising it's "incredible" visuals.
All those homophobes who said @nakhaneofficial must chill... He just got more flaming than ever https://t.co/y0N6YFtAfg pic.twitter.com/gC7vaH8M8N— Charl Blignaut (@sa_poptart) September 21, 2017
This is how you do it. Visuals 🔥🔥🔥Thank you @nakhaneofficial for #clairvoyant #BlackQueerMagic pic.twitter.com/dnobk2DG5F— Leon Bridges (@chedaar) September 20, 2017
Nakhane made headlines recently when he played the lead role in a film, called The Wound (Inxeba) about the Xhosa initiation ritual and the intimate relationship that develops between three men undergoing the ceremony.
Nakhane received homophobic threats from critics of the project who objected to its portrayal of the Xhosa ceremony.
