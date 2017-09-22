WATCH: Nakhane Toure strips down in new music video

SAMA-award winning singer and movie star Nakhane Toure has never been shy to show off his body in his artistic music videos and once again had fans blushing with a steamy video for his latest single, Clairvoyant.

In the video Nakhane can be seen caressing and kissing a man while the pair are dressed in only their underwear.

It also features the pair sharing a bath tub as Nakhane stares into the distance.

Fans of the artist have hailed the video, praising it's "incredible" visuals.