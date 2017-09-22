WATCH: Zodwa Wabantu serves sauce in dance video
22 September 2017 - 11:50
Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is staying true to her words of not being bothered by criticism over her lack of underwear.
And just in case you had any doubt that Zodwa would change anything about how she lives her life, she's here with proof.
Zodwa shared a saucy video of her showing off her signature dance moves.
Minus the underwear of course!
