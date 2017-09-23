TshisaLIVE

Inside Mayihlome & Zizo's baecation

23 September 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Zizo and Mayihlome Tshwete are couple goals.
Image: Via Instagram

Celebrity couple Mayihlome and Zizo Tshwete are couple goals on another level. 

The couple recently jetted off for some quality time together and have been making all of us green with envy. 

"Once in a while a holiday is good for everyone. We all work so hard throughout the year and often forget to take time to recharge. My hubby and I are enjoying a well-deserved break on the other side of the world. Be safe. Have fun. And see you all again soon!," said Zizo about their holiday. 

And, of course this meant both Zizo and Mayihlome have been soaking up the sun and flaunting their hot bodies. 

