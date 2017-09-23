TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Khanyi Mbau serves major heat

23 September 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
It's no secret that Khanyi Mbau is the queen of sauce and she isn't shy to flaunt it. 

While the rest of us have been working over time at the gym to make sure we're ready for summer, Khanyi slays all year long. 

The TV personality and actress recently rocked with her sexy on-stage outfits, that showed off her figure. 

Guys the best way to describe in these pictures is fire! 

Own this week!!! Net twin set by @teestylish_sa X breaded ponytail by @morby09_blessing #💡

A post shared by Khanyi Mbau METANOIA (@mbaureloaded) on

How major is your league... micro tight set by @teestylish_sa 📸: @edwardbillion

A post shared by Khanyi Mbau METANOIA (@mbaureloaded) on

We are not perfect, but we both have a perfect situation. #💡

A post shared by Khanyi Mbau METANOIA (@mbaureloaded) on

